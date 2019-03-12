‘The Death of Religion’ discussion to be hosted at Library Hall

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Religious leaders in Steamboat Springs will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library's Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave., to discuss "The Death of Religion."

The discussion, presented by Exploring the Sacred, will focus on the relevance and future of religion in today's modern society. Presenters from all faiths will be present, including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and agnostic. The event is free and open to the public.