The Cycle Effect receives grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Equity Council awarded The Cycle Effect a grant to strengthen the girls mountain bike programs in Eagle, Summit, Routt and Mesa counties.
The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit organization that is committed to build bright futures for young women in the area through mountain biking.
The nonprofit will use the $25,000 grant to further that mission and continue to provide girls access to bike training, nutritional education, mentorships, community service, goal setting, and college and career readiness.
They supply participants with mountain bikes, safety equipment and year-round mentors for the duration of the program.
Vicki Flynn, the senior director of development and operations at The Cycle Effect, said they are honored to receive the grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Flynn assured it will go a long way with the program.
“Together through this partnership we will make a difference in the lives of young women and their families in our communities, while providing an outlet for them to pursue their dreams,” Flynn said in a statement.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User