The Cycle Effect receives grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Participants of The Cycle Effect pose with two of their mentors.

Carly West/Courtesy Photo

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Equity Council awarded The Cycle Effect a grant to strengthen the girls mountain bike programs in Eagle, Summit, Routt and Mesa counties.

The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit organization that is committed to build bright futures for young women in the area through mountain biking.

The nonprofit will use the $25,000 grant to further that mission and continue to provide girls access to bike training, nutritional education, mentorships, community service, goal setting, and college and career readiness.

They supply participants with mountain bikes, safety equipment and year-round mentors for the duration of the program.

Vicki Flynn, the senior director of development and operations at The Cycle Effect, said they are honored to receive the grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Flynn assured it will go a long way with the program.

“Together through this partnership we will make a difference in the lives of young women and their families in our communities, while providing an outlet for them to pursue their dreams,” Flynn said in a statement.

