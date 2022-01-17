The Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation hits $500,000 in local donations

The Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation is reporting that the company donated nearly $500,000 to local nonprofits, most of which was doled out during the last decade.

In 2021, the company reported giving more than $83,000 across Routt County, marking the largest donation yet. At the Colorado Group Realty, every agent is required to volunteer and serve on the board of a local nonprofit organization, along with donating a portion of his or her commission from every closing to the foundation.

“The last couple of years were very healthy for real estate,” CEO Steve Goldman said in a news release. “We’re proud our agents choose to give back so meaningfully to those in need.”

Among the 2021 recipients was Routt County 4-H during the livestock auction at the Routt County Fair in August. The foundation purchased a pig for $4,500 and donated the meat to LiftUp, which helps feed families and individuals in need. Additionally, the annual coat drive for LiftUp generated 650 coats, compared to 550 the previous year.

Children’s charities were another major focus for the year with donations supporting early childhood care, literacy, education programs, after school clubs and summer camps.

“Contributions from Colorado Group Realty helped us keep costs low, offer scholarships to 20% of the local working families registered in the Young at Art programs, and nurture skills of the next generation of creatives,” said Kim Keith, Executive Director at Steamboat Creates.

Through two donor-match campaigns, the foundation partnered with Realtor Reall Regan on her community fitness program, Rise Steamboat. Through the program, $20,000 was distributed to 10 local nonprofits with a focus on mental health. In the fall, another $20,000 was went to Routt County United Way.

“We are so grateful for Colorado Group Charitable Foundation’s support as we continue to navigate with children and families through the COVID pandemic,” said Kate Nowak, Executive Director, Routt County United Way, in the release. “The virus combined with tight housing, little child care and transportation challenges in the valley, places United Way’s programs, services and agencies at the forefront of solutions. We are thankful for Colorado Group Realty’s incredible support to help more than 27 youth programming for 2022.”

On Colorado Gives Day in December, the Foundation donated $100 to each of the 73 listed nonprofits in Routt County.