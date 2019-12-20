The Chief Theater welcomes Buffalo Springfield’s, Poco’s Richie Furay

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Richie Furay will perform Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Chief Theater.

Shanna Lemke/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Chief Theater will host the founder of not only one, but three, legendary bands: Richie Furay.

Furay kicked off his career in New York City as a member of the Au Go Go Singers at the Au Go Go Cafe in Greenwich Village. In 1966, Furay, along with Stephen Stills and Neil Young, formed Buffalo Springfield, of which Furay served as songwriter and lead singer.

When Buffalo Springfield broke up in the late ‘60s, Furay was interested in exploring what would happen if the genres of rock and country were fused — at that time, an essentially unheard-of combination. Furay, playing alongside Jim Messina, George Grantham, Randy Meisner and Rusty Young, found this new concoction was a hit. They named their band Poco.

In the mid-’70s, Furay got the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band together with songwriter J.D. Souther and Chris Hillman, of The Byrds. The group’s debut album — self-titled — went gold, and Furay’s “Fallin’ in Love” earned the new band a top-40 single, at number 27.

In the late ‘70’s, Furay moved to Colorado and formed the Richie Furay Band, and during the next several years, he shifted his focus to playing Christian rock and his work as a pastor in a Denver church — but he still took time to write songs and tour with his old friends.

In 1997, Furay and the rest of the band members of Buffalo Springfield were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2014, he joined the Colorado Music Hall of Fame for his work with Poco.

If you go What: The Songwriter Series presents Richie Furay

When: Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m., doors open with general admission tickets at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Tickets: General admission: $50; show with meet and greet: $75

Furay takes the stage at the Chief Theater as part of the Songwriter Series on Saturday, Dec. 21. Before the show, at 5:30 p.m., concert-goers have a chance to attend a meet-and-greet with Furay. They’ll also receive a signed poster, hor d’oeuvres from Taco Cabo and one house beer or wine.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.