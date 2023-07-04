The best in the nation: 40 Nordic athletes take on Steamboat’s Ski Jumping Extravaganza

No event better encapsulates the history and pride of Steamboat Springs than the Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza.

For the last 18 years, the nation’s top ski jumping and Nordic combined athletes have gathered at North America’s longest operating ski area, Howelsen Hill, on the Fourth of July for summer Nordic competition.

“It represents America and our freedom but it’s also a good way to bring attention to ski jumping because it is a lesser-known sport in the United States,” said competition winner Jason Colby. “It would be great if more attention was brought to it.”

Colby is a longtime athlete with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and says he has been waiting years to win this event. The largest prize purse in the event’s history — $2,500 — was up for grabs, and Colby hopes to use his portion of the winnings to buy a new set of skis.

The 17 year-old’s strategy on his final jump was to keep it smooth and let the skis do the work.

“I’ve been a part of this event for five years, and last year I got second place,” Colby said. “So this year I was hoping to do better. I had a good jump at the end and put it down.”

While Colby’s 73-meter jump in the final round won the event, it was Jumpin’ Josie Johnson who put together the longest successful jump of the day at 73.5 meters.

“I just wanted to go as far as possible,” Johnson said. “I girl-powered the heck out of that jump.”

Johnson, a 16-year-old from Park City, Utah, will compete for her second season on the U.S. National ski jump team this winter. After competing in the Ski Jumping Extravaganza for a few years, this was her first time making it past the second round and the farthest a girl has made it in years. She earned the silver medal in the event.

What makes the event so great for Johnson is the support everyone shows for each other. More experienced athletes like Grant Andrews and Niklas Malacinski, on the U.S. Nordic combined team, had the chance to set the example for the younger ski jumpers.

Malacinski, a 20-year-old Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alum, finished fourth overall and would have won the event if he stuck the landing on his final jump.

He said his body was “pretty broken” after racing in the 3-kilometer roller ski race earlier in the day and later jumping five times off the HS75 ski jump. He said he was unable to put his full strength into the landing.

According to Malacinski, it is always special to be in the environment of your old club. He loves competing alongside the next generation of ski jumping and Nordic combined athletes in the place where he learned to love the sport.

“I am happy I can give the victory to these younger kids,” Malacinski said. “It’s pretty important for us older guys to make an appearance here to help upbring the younger generation.”

RESULTS

Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Extravaganza

July 4, 2023



Round 5

1. Jason Colby, 73. 2. Josie Johnson, 72. 3. Arthur Tirone, 67.5. 4. Niklas Malacinski, 74T.



Round 4

5. Dylan Amy, 66. 6. Isaac Larson, 65.5. 7. Root Roepke, 65.5. 8. Skyler Amy, 65.5. 9. Nico Bowdre, 64.5.



Round 3

10. Estella Hassrick, 67.5. 11. Thomas Miller, 66.5. 12. Grant Andrews, 66. 13. Ian Carmack, 65. 14. Logan Cadman, 65. 15. Rachael Haerter, 64.5. 16. Nathan Rind, 62.



Round 2

17. Ethan Maines, 64.5. 18. Kai McKinnon, 64. 19. Erik Lynch, 62.5. 20. Sawyer Graves, 61.5. 21. Alexa Brabec, 59.5. 22. Augie Roepke, 59.23. Annika Malacinski, 59.24. Tess Arnone, 58.5. 25. Kaden Graham, 57.5. 26. Haley Brabec, 54.5. 27. Jackson Schutt, 52.5. 28. Jai Gregory, 52. 29. Fritz Gamber, 52. 30. Seth Rothchild, 51. 31. Emma Russell, 51. 32. McKenzie Maines, 46. 32. Ella Wilson, 73.5T.



Round 1

33. Everett Baldwin, 42. 34. Charlotte Fleming, 42. 35. Liam Demong, 42. 36. Jhala Gregory, 36. 37. Miles Warnke, 35. 38. Roscoe Maxwell, 35. 39. Langdon Devin, 0.