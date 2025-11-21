The 31st Annual Festival of Trees is taking place until Nov. 29 (open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving Day) at the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

Yampa Valley Bank is once again serving as the event’s primary sponsor.

This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of 28 holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event. Proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.

The museum thanks the decorators and local business sponsors who make this event possible. Over 50 groups, organizations, schools, businesses, and the museum’s volunteer corps come together to support the event.

The Festival of Trees is a great opportunity for families to take holiday photos in the trees for Christmas cards or to send to the grandparents.

Attendees can also get their holiday shopping done early in the museum’s store to find locally-made products, historical photographs, books and toys.

All Festival of Trees events are free to all Routt County residents with regular admission prices for out-of-town visitors.

Go to Treadofpioneers.org for more information.