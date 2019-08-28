Stephanie Einfeld: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race

It was another fun and exciting year for the Rubber Ducky Race to support hospice. The sun was shining and anticipation filled the air as ducks raced their way down the twists and turns of the Old Town Hot Springs water slides. The splash of our rubber duckies was a treat for spectators and swimmers of all ages as they eagerly waited to find out if they had the lucky duck.

Thank you to our wonderful partner, Old Town Hot Springs, for allowing us to use their facility and for their support coordinating the event. Moving the event to Old Town Hot Springs has been a fun and unique change while also allowing for less impact on the river.

This event would also not be possible without the support of our sponsors, community members who purchase tickets and our dedicated volunteers who make the Rubber Ducky Race a success year after year.

Every individual involved played a large role in helping us provide hospice care to patients and families throughout Northwest Colorado, regardless of their economic circumstances. Our hospice services help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain for terminally ill patients and their families through complete support and skilled personalized care at home, in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Donations and funds raised through events like the annual Rubber Ducky Race allow us to care for all who need us. We are grateful to be a part of a supportive community that values the compassionate end-of-life care that we provide.

Thank you Routt County for another successful Rubber Ducky Race.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Einfeld

Northwest Colorado Health CEO