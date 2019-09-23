Thank you City Market for your ongoing support

We would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to City Market and its patrons. Over the summer, we received a check for over $3,000 as a result of City Market increasing the amount of money they are distributing to community groups in Northwest Colorado, based on families who have signed up with their Community Rewards program.

We will use the money to support Steamboat Springs High School clubs, the after-prom party, staff appreciation and SAT prep for students. We would like to ask community members to please consider designating the Steamboat Springs High School Parent Information Committee when signing up for the City Market Rewards Program at https://www.citymarket.com/topic/city-market-community-rewards.

Your support helps our students, teachers, and school.

Thank you,

Steamboat Springs High School Parent Information Committee