Testing events this week in Clark, Hayden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Department of Public Health will hold two community testing days this week.

On Wednesday, April 29, tests will be administered by appointment only at the North Routt Community Charter School in Clark at 26990 Eagle Lane. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Thursday, April 30, tests will be administered by appointment only in Hayden at the Routt County Fairgrounds at 398 Poplar Street. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The tests are intended for people who have experienced symptoms in the past seven days, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, lack of appetite and/or body aches.

To make an appointment, call 970-870-5577.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 56 cases of COVID-19 in Routt County out of 1,017 tests administered. Of those, there have been 48 cases in Steamboat, six cases in Oak Creek, and two in Hayden, according to the county’s “impact monitor.” Forty of the 56 cases are listed as recovered.