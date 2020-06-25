Tennis Center to host tennis, pickleball tourneys this weekend

Steamboat Springs residents Gina Walker and Leslie Knutson take advantage of the midday warmth to play a friendly pickleball match at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A lot of Steamboat Springs residents have had an itch for competition that hasn’t been scratched in months. The Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs is hoping to help with that through tennis and pickleball tournaments Saturday and Sunday.

The pickleball shootout will run both days and have 16 people in each of the five divisions, based on skill level.

On Sunday only, the center is hosting a Strawberries and Cream Tournament. The event will resemble Wimbledon, with participants wearing white and using wooden racquets while snacking on strawberries and cream.

Register for either event by calling 970-879-8400.