Tennis Center acknowledged with two awards for successful 2022
The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center’s success in 2022 has received recognition as the public facility was recently presented with two prestigious awards.
In November, the United States Tennis Association acknowledged just 18 facilities in the country as a “Premier Facility.” Steamboat’s facility is one of those 18 and was celebrated for its ability to integrate tennis and pickleball within its respective community.
On Dec. 15, “Racquet Sports Industry” held its annual Champions of Tennis awards where the Center was officially announced as the “Commercial Facility of the Year.” It was given the award because of its many successful programs, fundraising events and ability to strengthen the community.
Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center is operated and maintained through Court Sports for Life which looks to use pickleball and tennis as a means to improve the lives of those living-in or visiting Steamboat Springs.
Court Sports for Life Executive Director Loretta Conway says over 7,000 people use Steamboat’s facility every year and that number continues to grow. This growth has caused the need for an expansion at the Center which includes updated outdoor courts and a brand new indoor space dedicated to pickleball.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.