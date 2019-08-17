Tenants ‘destroy’ landlord’s apartment: The Record for Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

5:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received an animal complaint from Val D’Isere Circle and Apres Ski Way. A man was upset about a barking dog. He and officers patrolled the area, but by then the noise was gone.

12:44 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone who fell at Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive.

12:52 p.m. A landlord called police after discovering her tenants had “destroyed” her apartment.

1:10 p.m. Officers were notified of a man sleeping inside truck car in the 700 block of Princeton Avenue. They told him he was not allowed to sleep or camp inside his vehicle within city limits.

2:12 p.m. A man got into a verbal altercation with hospital staff after they called the cops on him for locking his dog inside a hot car. Officers were able to mediate the situation over the phone.

2:59 p.m. Officers checked on a man who had not shown up to work for several days. They contacted the man’s landlord, who also was unsure of the man’s whereabouts.

5:24 p.m. Employees of a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue suspected a woman of shoplifting. When they confronted her, she returned several items she had been hiding in her clothes. Then she fled the store.

6:09 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about an unconscious person at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

8:27 p.m. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of speeding and driving under the influence in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:38 p.m. A man called police, claiming another driver had crashed into him out of road rage. During the call, the man’s phone died. Officers were unable to locate a crash or to contact the man.

9:39 p.m. A security officer at Steamboat Resort could not wake up a drunken man who had passed out at a bar in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Steamboat firefighters took him to the hospital, then officers arrested him on suspicion of violating a protection order that prohibits him from drinking alcohol.

11:54 p.m. A woman called police after hearing suspicious noises in her yard. She worried someone was sneaking around her property, but officers found no signs of criminal activity.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

