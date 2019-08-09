Teens cause noise complaint during game of cops and robbers: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

1:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.

9:10 a.m. Staff at a business near Milner called Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies after receiving several threatening text messages from a recently fired, disgruntled employee.

9:41 a.m. Police are investigating the theft of several checks, some of which have been cashed, from a Steamboat residence.

10:02 a.m. Deputies were called about a verbal altercation between a resident and a jogger in the 25000 block of Routt County Road 54. The jogger was upset the resident’s dog was running with him. The animal was not aggressive.

10:30 a.m. Officers received a report that a dog bit a man in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

1:31 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to save a lost hiker on Rabbit Ears Pass. The hiker managed to find his way before volunteers could respond.

3:47 p.m. Officers received a report that a bike was stolen from the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:01 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Curve Court and Shield Drive. No one was injured, but one car had to be towed away.

7:51 p.m. Police responded to a suspicious incident at the Howelsen Hill rodeo grounds. A man with a gray mustache, wearing a gray hat reportedly asked a 5-year-old boy to go into a bathroom with him. Officers searched the area but could not identify the suspect.

8:32 p.m. Officers received a report that another bike was stolen from the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

8:41 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated man playing softball at the Howelsen Hill fields.

9:47 p.m. A caller complained about loud noise coming from Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. Officers found about 40 high school-aged teenagers playing a game of cops and robbers. They told the teens to quiet down.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

Incidents that area fire protection districts responded to on Thursday were unavailable.

