Teenager tests positive for COVID-19 in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An 18-year-old female in Routt County tested positive late Sunday for COVID-19, according to the Routt County Public Health Department.

The female is considered symptomatic and is recovering in isolation, according to the health department. Close contacts identified through contact tracing are being tested. Health officials did not disclose how the young woman contracted the virus.

The latest positive case brings the county’s total to 65 confirmed cases, with two being active. Another positive case, a woman in her 50s, was identified Saturday.

So far, 3,331 residents of Routt County have been tested with 2,975 tests coming back negative for the virus.

“We’d like to remind everyone of the importance of the five commitments and a thoughtful and healthy progression during this safer-at-home and in-the-great-outdoors phase,” Routt County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said.

Those five commitments include: