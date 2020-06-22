Teenager tests positive for COVID-19 in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An 18-year-old female in Routt County tested positive late Sunday for COVID-19, according to the Routt County Public Health Department.
The female is considered symptomatic and is recovering in isolation, according to the health department. Close contacts identified through contact tracing are being tested. Health officials did not disclose how the young woman contracted the virus.
The latest positive case brings the county’s total to 65 confirmed cases, with two being active. Another positive case, a woman in her 50s, was identified Saturday.
So far, 3,331 residents of Routt County have been tested with 2,975 tests coming back negative for the virus.
Support Local Journalism
“We’d like to remind everyone of the importance of the five commitments and a thoughtful and healthy progression during this safer-at-home and in-the-great-outdoors phase,” Routt County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said.
Those five commitments include:
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance
- Wash your hands often
- Cover your face in public places
- Stay at home if you are sick or at risk
- Seek testing if you have symptoms
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User