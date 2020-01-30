Taspen’s opens on Lincoln offering health and wellness products, including a CBD-based line

Taspen's Organics has moved into a space at 703 Lincoln Ave. where it will sell Taspen's Organics and Dragonfly CBD products.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS —Tapsen’s Organics has been a regular at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market for many years, but now the Conifer-based natural health and wellness store has added a location on Lincoln Avenue.

“It’s a great summer town and a great winter town, and we were always waiting for the right location,” said Taspen’s owner Keith Baruch.

All of the products sold in the stores are produced at Taspen’s Cosmic Kitchen in Conifer and are made with the highest quality organic herbs, oils and essential oils. Preservatives, synthetic ingredients, parabens or chemicals are not used in any product.

The company’s natural and organic lines are marketed under the name Taspen’s Organics, and the company also markets CBD products under the name Dragonfly Botanicals. Those products are handcrafted from Colorado-grown, industrial hemp processed with state-of-the-art technology that does not use C02 extraction, butane or alcohol. The CBD is blended with organic olive oil, organic avocado and essential oils to create a mild flavor profile.

The production facility supplies nine stores and kiosks in Colorado including locations in Boulder, the Flat Irons and Park Meadows malls, Breckenridge and Denver International Airport. The organic retailer also has stores in Iowa and Kentucky.

“We have everything from chocolates that have CBDs to tinctures you take internally, or we have products you can take topically like roll-ons and creams,” said Lisa Reid, the Steamboat Springs store manager.

The new Taspen’s Organics store at 703 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs features comfortable seating areas where customers can enjoy teas and hot chocolates. The store also features the spiritual artwork of Paul Heussenstamm, which is influenced by Buddhism, Hinduism and Christianity.

Customers who visit Taspen’s Steamboat location at 703 Lincoln Ave. will find several lines of organic products including the No More Aches, Restore & Revive and The Breathe Easy lines. There is also a body care line that includes bath salts, foaming hand and body wash, body cream and a hand, foot and elbow cream.

Taspen’s also offers a sun cream, which uses natural micronized zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect from the sun, and a bug repellant. The facial care line includes a gentle exfoliating cleanser and mask, foaming facial cleanser, facial toner, wrinkle serum eye cream and facial moisturizing cream.

Customers will also find aromatherapy lines, pure essential oils, herbal tinctures and teas and hot chocolate made from natural and organic ingredients with and without CBD.

The store also offers Dragonfly Botanical products made with hemp-based CBD additives, including face cream, eye cream, wrinkle serum and various CBD oils. There is also a line for pets that is infused with organic sunflower oils and is said to help with anxiousness, digestion and joint and muscle pain.

“Everything is organic, so you can pronounce everything that’s in our products,” Reid said. “We offer over 200 products.”

Reid said the store is also hoping to offer classes focusing on spiritual growth in the future.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

