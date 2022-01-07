Tanker rollover closes Routt County Road 51 near Yampa Valley Regional Airport

A tanker-truck carrying 75,000 gallons of aviation fuel overturned Friday, Jan. 7, on Routt County Road 51, east of Hayden.

The tanker overturned just before 3 p.m. Friday near the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. No injuries were reported, and a spokesman with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office said that it appeared the semi was leaking fluids.

Luckily, the overturned tank wasn’t ruptured, said Colorado State Patrol Master Sgt. Gary Cutler, adding that CSP didn’t have an estimated time for reopening the road because multiple hazmat teams were involved in the cleanup.

Drivers are being advised to use Routt County Road 51A to access the airport from the west while the road remains closed.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the wreck. In addition to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, other assisting agencies include Hayden Fire and the hazmat team from Craig.