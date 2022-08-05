Talking Green: Water conservation in the Yampa Valley

Using water consciously always makes sense, especially in our community with the Yampa River at its heart.

In recent years, we have seen and felt the impacts that lower water flows and rising water temperatures have had on our community.

We can all do our part to ensure we are using what we have responsibly. Below are a few ways we can engage in water conservation that benefit and sustain water locally.

One strategy to build resiliency in our local water resources is a community watering schedule. Did you know that Steamboat Springs has one?

Steamboat Springs is one of a few cities that has implemented a watering schedule, and when followed, it can collectively reduce our community’s water demand.

The watering schedule is based on the last number (even or odd) of your address. Even addresses can water on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Odd addresses can water on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

No outdoor watering is permitted on Wednesdays. The ordinance also requires that homes only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporative loss, which is higher in the hottest parts of the day.

Looking for more information on ways to lessen your outdoor water use? This summer Yampa Valley Sustainability Council launched their Yampascaping Guidebook , a resource to foster climate-appropriate landscapes.

We define Yampascaping as the process of transforming a yard or other piece of land into one that is more appropriate to the Yampa Valley region. It brings the floral communities we find on our trails and along our rivers to the land around our homes and businesses, which in turn conserves water, stabilizes soil, reduces weeds and provides food for birds and pollinators.

Are you already taking steps to use less water on your property and want to share your efforts with your neighbors? We still have a few Sustaining Water yard signs for individuals or businesses who are taking any of the following steps: using a rain barrel, planting native or drought-tolerant species, mulching, improving irrigation efficiency, letting grass go dormant (brown), applying Yampascape design, adhering to the watering schedule, replacing or reducing lawn, and building a rain garden. Email info@yvsc.org to request your sign today.

Additionally, both the City of Steamboat Springs and Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District offer rebates to their water customers who want to update outdated and leaky fixtures to higher-efficiency ones.

You can apply and learn more about water conservation in the Yampa Valley by going to YVSC.org/Water-Conservation/ .

Madison Muxworthy is Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s soil moisture, water and snow program manager.