Talking Green: Learn about state’s roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emission

Will Toor

Courtesy photo

Thanks to the foresight of Colorado leaders and voters, the state is laying out a robust roadmap to achieve the greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals that were set forth with the passing of House Bill 19-1261 in May 2019. Emission reduction strategies range from energy efficiency and conservation to increased adoption of low-carbon electricity and updated building codes.

Scientists and state leaders say Colorado is within striking distance of reaching 26% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 — compared to the 2005 baseline — and is moving ahead towards 50% reduction in greenhouse gas pollution by 2030. Achieving the last benchmark of 90% reduction by 2050 will be challenging, but not impossible, especially if we begin assessing the social and environmental benefits of low-carbon futures.

Known as “no-regret climate policies,” state leaders are working to identify strategies that are based on concepts and measures that can begin to be enacted now without being certain about all dimensions of future climate change. Such measures are advisable for future generations, but also relevant to enhancing the living conditions of people in the present.

Learn more about the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction roadmap and potential no-regret climate policies by joining Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s Talking Green Event at 4 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. Our

Talking Green speaker will be Dr. Will Toor, the executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, a position he was appointed to by Gov. Jared Polis at the end of 2019. Toor holds a Ph.D. in physics and has technical expertise in transportation electrification, sustainable transportation, smart growth, electric vehicle policy, clean energy finance, green building policy, local government policy and regional planning.

Toor’s work with the Energy Office is guided by its mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and consumer energy costs by advancing clean energy, energy efficiency and zero-emission vehicles to benefit all Coloradans. The Energy Office is part of the Governor’s Climate Cabinet that includes the departments of Public Health and Environment, Transportation, Natural Resources and Agriculture working together to develop actions for the statewide Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. Find more information at energyoffice.colorado.gov/climate-energy/ghg-pollution-reduction-roadmap.

Toor’s scheduled talk will provide attendees with an overview and explanation of the state’s roadmap to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This comes at an important time in our community as Routt County; the city of Steamboat Springs; and the towns of Oak Creek, Hayden and Yampa move forward on the collaborative creation of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan for Routt County (estimated completion Fall 2020).

Our Routt County Plan will identify strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across key sectors here in the Yampa Valley. A registration link for the Zoom-based event can be found at yvsc.org/calendar, or email info@yvsc.org to be sent the link directly.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is a Routt County nonprofit.