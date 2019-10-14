Talking Green: 10th fall Recycling Drop-off is Oct. 26

Blue Star Recyclers employees, from left, Zach Vanden Heuvel, Alejandro Cabral and Joyce Ramos weigh electronics for recycling at the fall 2018 Drop-off.

Suzie Romig/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When you think of reducing your personal carbon footprint, you may think about driving less or switching to LED lightbulbs, but did you know that recycling is one of the easiest daily actions you can take to curb your carbon emissions? And, when our whole community comes together to recycle, we can truly have a big impact in the fight against climate change.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s Recycling Drop-off has become a seasonal ritual for hundreds of residents and businesses to recycle everything from wooden skis to worn out appliances.

Since the inaugural Recycling Drop-0ff event in November 2010, through recycling the electronics alone, we have collectively prevented 436.9 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Now that you know the climate change/recycling connection, it’s time to clear out the clutter and make room for the new season at the fall Recycling Drop-off on Oct. 26. The residential drop-off is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and business is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Businesses planning to attend should RSVP to madison@yvsc.org.

After hosting the event at a few different venues over the past 10 years, the Sustainability Council is returning this fall to the Meadows Parking Lot for electronics, and all other materials will be collected at the Upper Knoll Parking Lot, including yard waste, household hazardous materials, paint, mattresses, batteries, lightbulbs, books, appliances, scrap metal, clothing, shoes, bikes and more.

Please be aware that used construction/building materials will not be collected at this event. Participants are highly encouraged to visit yvsc.org/recyclingdropoff for a full list of items accepted, fees, payment methods and maps.

If you’re going to be out of town for the fall Recycling Drop-off, don’t worry. You can use the new Yampa Valley recycles app to find local year-round recycling options for hard-to-recycle items, including electronics, paint, appliances and more. Download the app for free at yampavalleyrecycles.org.

If you go What: Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s Recycling Drop-off

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residential and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for businesses Oct. 26.

Where: Meadows Parking Lot, 1165 Bangtail Way and Upper Knoll Parking Lot, 2160 Mount Werner Circle

The Recycling Drop-off would not be possible without the Sustainability Council’s recycling partners and almost 100 community volunteers. To sign up to volunteer, visit yvsc.org/volunteer, email madison@yvsc.org or call 970-871-9299. The event also relies on donations to help support waste hauling fees and other expenses. Please give generously to continue this community tradition of resource conservation.

Thank you for recycling right and fighting climate change with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

Madison Muxworthy is the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s waste diversion director, and Anne Mudgett is the communications and development director.