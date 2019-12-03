Tales from the Tread: Winter Film Series returns

A vintage photo of members of the 10th Mountain Division.

Photo courtesy of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Back by popular demand, the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Winter Films Series returns to the historic Chief Theater at 6 p.m. on select Tuesdays from December through March. All are invited to come out of the cold and into the warm and cozy Chief Theater to see all the fascinating films we have in store for you.

The film series is a partnership and outreach program between the Tread of Pioneers Museum and the Chief Theater that brings history and entertainment under one roof.

“It is such an honor to continue the tradition of the Chief Theater and the Tread of Pioneers Museum working together to feature the amazing history of our incredible state,” said Scott Parker, executive director of the Chief Theater.

The film showings run about one hour with free admission, but donations are greatly appreciated to support the museum and the Chief Theater.

‘Sheep & Cattle Wars’: 6 p.m. Dec. 17

Ride into the “bloody grass” battlefields of the Old West’s longest feud over grazing and water rights. Witness the gunfights, court cases and massacres that gave rise to the classic American contest of cowboys versus sheepmen in this “Rocky Mountain PBS Colorado Experience” feature.

Then see original footage from the museum archive filmed near Hayden at Ferry Carpenter’s cattle ranch. Historic audio clips feature the famous cattleman who helped end the sheep and cattle wars in the West.

‘Fire on the Mountain: The Story of the 10th Mountain Division‘: 6 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020

“Fire on the Mountain” tells the heroic and gripping story of America’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II. A highly specialized gathering of the world’s finest skiers and mountain climbers, the 10th Mountain Division was endured grueling high altitude training and helped to turn the tide of the war.

‘Ski! A Century of Skiing in Colorado’: 6 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020

In this Rocky Mountain PBS documentary, meet skiing pioneers, discover the origins of Colorado’s famous ski resorts, learn about the contributions of the 10th Mountain Division and find out why Colorado turned down the bid to host the 1976 Winter Olympics.

‘Enchantment in the Rockies & Mountain Escapes‘: 6 p.m. March 10, 2020

“Enchantment in the Rockies” is a true vintage gem from the 1940s. This film is one of the earliest color films created to entice tourists to Steamboat Springs. Then, learn how tourism got its start in Colorado in “Mountain Escapes, a Rocky Mountain PBS Colorado Experience” feature. From stage coaches and railroads to the autobus and eventually cars, tourists have increasingly flocked to Colorado’s picturesque mountains. Venture to Grand Lake and Steamboat Springs to discover the history behind some of the state’s favorite mountain escapes.

Candice Banister is the executive director of Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.