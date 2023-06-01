Tales from the Tread: Summer heritage events

While summer heats up in Steamboat Springs, the Tread of Pioneers Museum offers more than 70 opportunities to experience our local heritage with local experts. Visitors, longtime locals and everyone in between can dig deeper into the history of the Steamboat Springs area through multiple weekly offerings all summer long.

In addition to the below, join us for monthly behind-the-scenes collections tours at the museum, and First Friday Artwalks featuring our newest exhibits, “Lens on the River: A Photographic Journey on the Yampa River with John Fielder” and “The Yampa River: From the Flat Tops to the Green River.” Both exhibits open Friday.

Still need another reason to go? Most tours and events are free, except for one noted below.

Weekly Heritage Walking Tours and Storytelling Series — June 1–Sept. 14

Olympic Heritage Tour — Explore Steamboat’s unparalleled Olympic prowess, the impact of Carl Howelsen, and the history of Howelsen Hill, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, and the sport of ski jumping. Led by local Olympian Ben Berend, who shares his journey from learning to ski at Howelsen Hill to competing in the Olympics. Every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. Starts at Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Parkway.

Mineral Springs Walking Tour — Join a Yampatika naturalist for an informative tour that highlights the variety of mineral springs found in the area. Find out which spring was a favorite of the pioneers to make lemonade and which one inspired dreams of a spa resort. Presented by Yampatika in partnership with the museum. Every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Starts at the historic Art Depot, 1001 13th St. Date range June 21 to Aug. 30.

Downtown Historical Walking Tour — This popular tour is an easy stroll through Steamboat Springs’ history. Hear the stories of the town’s founders and early businesses, learn about locally produced building materials, and discover the development of our town from a new perspective. Every Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. Starts at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series – For more than 25 years, this locals’ favorite oral history program has fascinated audiences. From family and ranching history to plane crashes and everything in between, get your front-row seat to county history with the locals who lived it. Every Friday from noon-1 p.m. in July and August on-site at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. For speakers and topics: treadofpioneers.org .

Special events

Pioneer Days at the Historic Mesa Schoolhouse — Kids and families will love these hands-on pioneer activities and demonstrations at this historic one-room school. June 8 from 1-3 p.m.; June 21 from 1-3 p.m.; July 20 from 1-3 p.m.; Aug. 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Aug. 15 from 1–3 p.m. Address: 33985 U.S. Highway 40.

Lulie Crawford’s Wildflowers and Watercolors — Steamboat pioneer Lulie Crawford was a notable artist and musician and loved to paint the area’s wildflowers. Join us at the Yampa River Botanical Park to learn about Lulie Crawford and her artwork, receive instruction from a professional watercolor artist from the Steamboat Art Museum, and make your own wildflower paintings. June 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; July 18 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Aug. 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Address: 1000 Pamela Lane.

Mad Creek History & Geology Hikes — Explore the history and geology of this fascinating area on one of Steamboat’s most stunning hikes. Presented in partnership with Yampatika. June 16, July 14 and Sept. 1 from 8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet at the Mad Creek Trailhead on County Road 129. Register and pay fee at Yampatika.org .

From Olympic heritage to pioneer history, and mineral springs to downtown development, there’s something for everyone this summer with the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

Candice Bannister is the executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum. For more, go to TreadOfPioneers.org .