Tales from the Tread: Summer heritage events abound

Hear stories about the pioneers of the Mad Creek area on the Mad Creek History and Geology Hikes this summer. Pictured here, Robert Heintze in front of the lodge of the Mad Creek Guest Ranch, circa 1930.

Tread of Pioneers Museum/Courtesy photo

It’s summertime in Steamboat Springs when the Tread of Pioneers Museum offers over 70 opportunities to experience our local heritage with local experts and a new perspective.

Visitors, longtime locals and everyone in between can dig deeper into the history of the Steamboat Springs area through multiple weekly offerings, all summer long. In addition to the ones listed below, join us for monthly behind-the-scenes collections tours at the museum and First Friday Artwalks featuring our newest exhibit, “The Pleasant Collection of American Indian Art,” which opens June 22.

Still need another reason to go? Most tours and events are free, unless noted below.

Weekly Heritage Walking Tours and Storytelling Series — June 7-Sept. 8

• Olympic Heritage Tour – Explore Steamboat’s unparalleled Olympic prowess, the impact of Carl Howelsen and the history of Howelsen Hill, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and the sport of ski jumping. Led by local Olympian Ben Berend, he will share his journey from learning to ski at Howelsen Hill to competing in the Olympics. Every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. Starts at Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Parkway.

• Mineral Springs Walking Tour —Join a naturalist for an informative tour that highlights the variety of mineral springs found in the area. Find out which spring was a favorite of the pioneers to make lemonade and which one inspired dreams of a spa resort. Presented by Yampatika in partnership with the museum. Every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Starts at the historic Art Depot, 1001 13th St. Runs June 22-Aug. 31.

• Downtown Historical Walking Tour — This popular tour is an easy stroll through Steamboat Springs’ history. Hear the stories of the town’s founders and early businesses, learn about locally produced building materials and discover the development of our town from a new perspective. Every Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. Starts at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

• Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour — Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum for a free guided tour of Steamboat’s most iconic historic and cultural sites in downtown Steamboat Springs. See the stonework of Carl Howelsen, take in the art murals of downtown and more. Every Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. in August. Starts at the historic Art Depot, 1001 13th St.

• Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series — For over 25 years, this local’s favorite oral history program has fascinated audiences. From family and ranching history to plane crashes and everything in between, get your front row seat to county history with the locals who lived it. Every Friday from noon-1 p.m. in July and August on-site at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. For speakers and topics, TreadOfPioneers.org .

Family, kids and special events

• Back to School: Tours of the Historic Mesa Schoolhouse – Don’t miss your chance to tour this historic gem and learn about student and teacher life in Routt County’s rural one-room schools. Pioneer kids activities and games included. June 24 from 1-3 p.m.; July 15 from 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon. 33985 U.S. Highway 40.

• Pioneer Days at the Historic Mesa Schoolhouse — Kids and families will love these hands-on pioneer activities and demonstrations that take place at this historic one-room school. June 16 from 10 a.m.-noon; July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 16 from 1-3 p.m. 33985 US 40.

• Lulie Crawford’s Wildflowers and Watercolors — Steamboat pioneer Lulie Crawford was a notable artist and musician and loved to paint the area’s wildflowers. Join us at the Yampa River Botanical Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, to learn about Lulie Crawford and her artwork, receive instruction from a professional watercolor artist and make your own wildflower paintings. June 22 from 11 a.m.-noon; July 22 from 10-11 a.m.; and Aug. 11 from 11 a.m.-noon.

• Back to the Barns: Ag Talks at the More and Arnold Barns – Hear from a fifth-generation local rancher about her family’s heritage in the valley and the history of these restored iconic barns (meet at the More Barn-Angels View Way in Barn Village). June 9, June 20, July 7, July 18, Aug. 4, Aug. 15 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

• Mad Creek History and Geology Hikes – Explore the history and geology of this fascinating area on one of Steamboat’s most stunning hikes. Presented in partnership with Yampatika. June 9, July 7 and Sept. 1 from 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the Mad Creek Trailhead on Colorado Highway 129. Register and pay fee at yampatika.org .

Candice Bannister is the executive director for the Tread of Pioneers Museum. For more, TreadOfPioneers.org .