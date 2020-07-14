Tales from the Tread: Summer events heating up

Arnold family dairy herd in the 1930s. The Arnold Barn, along with the More Barn, are the locations and subjects of new summer events hosted by the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

Tread of Pioneers Museum/courtesy

As summer heats up and so many favorite events are canceled due to the pandemic, the Tread of Pioneers Museum is here to bring you safe in-person and virtual events, tours, programs and history this summer.

Though we can’t wait to safely welcome you back into our museum exhibits and at all of our in-person events, our tours and events are sure to keep you and your family busy. All tours and events include COVID-19 safety precautions and most are free. Visit treadofpioneers.org for details.

Agricultural History Talks at the More and Arnold Barns

July 23 at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum at the historic More and Arnold barns for agricultural history talks this summer. Fifth-generation native and museum board member, Krista Monger, will share the history of these two magnificent barns and first-hand accounts of our local agricultural heritage. Meet at the More Barn on Angels View Way. Free.

July 23 at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum at the historic More and Arnold barns for agricultural history talks this summer. Fifth-generation native and museum board member, Krista Monger, will share the history of these two magnificent barns and first-hand accounts of our local agricultural heritage. Meet at the More Barn on Angels View Way. Free. Olympic Heritage Tours

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in July and August at Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and six-time Olympian, Todd Lodwick, for an exploration of Steamboat Springs’ unmatched Olympic heritage and Lodwick’s own journey to excellence. Free.

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in July and August at Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and six-time Olympian, Todd Lodwick, for an exploration of Steamboat Springs’ unmatched Olympic heritage and Lodwick’s own journey to excellence. Free. Mineral Springs Walking Tours

Every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Sept. 2. Meet at the Depot Art Center on 13th Street.

We’ve teamed up with Yampatika for this special tour that explores the geologic and local history of the mineral springs in Steamboat Springs. Free.

Every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Sept. 2. Meet at the Depot Art Center on 13th Street. We’ve teamed up with Yampatika for this special tour that explores the geologic and local history of the mineral springs in Steamboat Springs. Free. Historical Walking Tours of Downtown

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. in July and August. Starts at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Take a journey through the past on this easy walking tour of Steamboat history and downtown’s early development. Did you know that the museum also created an interactive Google Map of our Downtown Historical Walking Tour? A guided video tour with our amazing tour guide, Larry Moore, is also available at treadofpioneers.org . Free.

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. in July and August. Starts at the Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. Take a journey through the past on this easy walking tour of Steamboat history and downtown’s early development. Did you know that the museum also created an interactive Google Map of our Downtown Historical Walking Tour? A guided video tour with our amazing tour guide, Larry Moore, is also available at treadofpioneers.org . Free. Tour the Mesa Schoolhouse

July 24 at 2 p.m., Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Mesa Schoolhouse, 33985 U.S. Highway 40.

Step back in time and tour a one-room school and explore teacher and student life at the turn of the century. Bring the whole family. Free.

July 24 at 2 p.m., Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Mesa Schoolhouse, 33985 U.S. Highway 40. Step back in time and tour a one-room school and explore teacher and student life at the turn of the century. Bring the whole family. Free. Mad Creek Geology and History Hikes

Aug. 29 and Sept. 11 at 8:45 a.m. Meet at the Mad Creek trailhead.

The museum, Historic Routt County and Yampatika join to present the geology and history of the Mad Creek area on one of Routt County’s most scenic hikes. To register: yampatika.org. $25.

Just for kids and other local history digital experiences

Lulie Crawford’s Wildflowers and Watercolors

July 20 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m., Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

The Tread of Pioneers Museum shares the story of Lulie Crawford and her pioneering family, followed by watercolor instruction with a professional artist at the Yampa River Botanic Park. Free.

July 20 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m., Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane The Tread of Pioneers Museum shares the story of Lulie Crawford and her pioneering family, followed by watercolor instruction with a professional artist at the Yampa River Botanic Park. Free. Other Kids Activities

Our education coordinator has posted multiple videos on Youtube and Facebook to keep kids entertained and learning at home. From making pioneer soap to pioneer games, guided tours of the museum, and more, the museum’s online content has something for every age. Free.

Our education coordinator has posted multiple videos on Youtube and Facebook to keep kids entertained and learning at home. From making pioneer soap to pioneer games, guided tours of the museum, and more, the museum’s online content has something for every age. Free. Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series

Every Friday at noon through the end of August.

Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. Instead of the annual in-person event, this year, we will virtually present a weekly highlight of the past 20 years of talks from this popular oral history series. Free. On our Youtube Channel or Facebook page.

Every Friday at noon through the end of August. Hear the real history from the locals who lived it. Instead of the annual in-person event, this year, we will virtually present a weekly highlight of the past 20 years of talks from this popular oral history series. Free. On our Youtube Channel or Facebook page. Digital Experiences

A wide selection of exhibits, tours, talks, films, historical photos, oral histories, artifacts and more are now available on your device of choice in the comfort of your home. Check out our Youtube Channel or Facebook page for hours of entertainment and learning. Free.

The Tread of Pioneers Museum is located at 800 Oak St. in downtown Steamboat Springs.