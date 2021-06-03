Tales from the Tread: Summer events heat up

Summer is heating up at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Whether you are a visitor, new to town or a longtime local, you are sure to deepen your love of Steamboat Springs by digging deeper into the rich history of the area. The museum’s tours and events are just the ticket, and we offer something for every age and interest.

From historic site tours, to agricultural and Olympic heritage and more, we’ve got you covered. Most tours and events are free. Find more info about upcoming events at treadofpioneers.org .

The U.S. Nordic combined team shows off its silver medals at the Whistler Olympic Celebration Plaza Tuesday night. The team, which includes from left to right Brett Camerota, Todd Lodwick, Johnny Spillane and Billy Demong, raced to second place in the Team Event earlier in the day.



• Olympic Heritage Tour: Watch ski jumpers soar through the air during practice as you explore Steamboat’s unparalleled Olympic prowess, the impact of Carl Howelsen and the history of Howelsen Hill, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and the sport of ski jumping. Led by local Olympian Ben Berend. Every Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Starts on Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Parkway.

• Mineral Springs Walking Tour: Join a Yampatika naturalist for an informative tour highlights the variety of mineral springs found in the area. Find out which spring was a favorite of the pioneers to make lemonade and which one inspired dreams of a spa resort. Presented by Yampatika in partnership with the museum. Every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. June 23 to Sept. 1, starting at Art Depot, 1001 13th St.

• Downtown Historical Walking Tour: This popular tour is an easy stroll through Steamboat Springs’ history. Hear the stories of the town’s founders and early businesses, learn about locally-produced building materials, and discover the development of our town from a new perspective. Co-sponsored by Historic Routt County every Thursday from 9 to 10:30 am. Starts at Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

• Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour: Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Creates for a free guided tour of Steamboat’s most iconic downtown historic and cultural sites. See the stonework of Carl Howelsen, take in art murals and more. Every Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., starting at Art Depot 1001 13th St.

• Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series: For over 20 years, this local’s favorite oral history program has fascinated audiences. From ranching history to plane crashes and everything in between, get your front row seat to county history the locals who lived it. Every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. in July and August on the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s YouTube Channel. For speakers and topics, visit treadofpioneers.org .

• Open house and tours of the Historic Mesa Schoolhouse: Don’t miss your chance to tour this historic gem and learn about student and teacher life in Routt County’s rural one-room schools. Pioneer kids activities and games included. Co-sponsored by Historic Routt County. From 10 a.m. to noon June 11, 3 to 5 p.m. July 7 and 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at 33985 U.S. Highway 40.

• Pioneer Days at the Historic Mesa Schoolhouse: Kids and families will love these hands-on pioneer activities and demonstrations that take place inside this historic one-room school. From 10 a.m. to noon June 25, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 22 and 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at 33985 U.S. Highway 40.





• Lulie Crawford’s Wildflowers and Watercolors: Steamboat pioneer Lulie Crawford was a notable artist and musician and loved to paint the area’s wildflowers. Join us at the Yampa River Botanical Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, to learn about Lulie Crawford and her artwork, receive instruction from a professional watercolor artist and make your own wildflower paintings. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 15, 10 to 11 a.m. July 19 and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

• Ag Talks at the More and Arnold Barns: Hear from a fifth generation local rancher about her family’s heritage in the valley and the history of these restored iconic barns. From 10 to 11 a.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 7; and 6 to 7 p.m. July 21, Aug. 25 and Sept. 11.





• Mad Creek History and Geology Hikes: Explore the history and geology of this fascinating area on one of Steamboat’s most stunning hikes. Presented in partnership with Yampatika and Historic Routt County. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9. Meet at the Mad Creek Trailhead on Colorado Highway 129. Register at yampatika.org .

• First Friday Artwalks: Join us from 5 to 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month for this walkable city-wide event when art galleries, museums and more are open for the evening, some with refreshments and entertainment in addition to great art.

Candice Bannister is executive director of Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.