Tales from the Tread: Perry-Mansfield exhibit opens

“Inspiration – Four Seasons at Perry-Mansfield” is a collaborative exhibit, showcasing the paintings of award-winning artist Chula Beauregard at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. A Steamboat Springs native, Beauregard created her work during a year of artistic study at the century-old Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp outside of Steamboat Springs.

The exhibit opens Friday for First Friday Artwalk from 5 to 8 p.m. and features complimentary craft cocktails and the music of renowned cellist, John Sant’Ambrogio at 6 p.m.

Beauregard’s pieces capture the pulse of the camp, its historic buildings and the magnificent surroundings and details. Complimenting these artistic interpretations are a historical narrative and materials from the museum collection and Perry-Mansfield. Together, Beauregard and the museum illuminate the founders’ original vision for the camp: “Creative practice through art and nature manifests in an insightful, compassionate and courageous life.”

“When I learned that Chula had completed her year-long painting intensive at Perry-Mansfield, I proposed the idea of a collaborative exhibit with the museum that would weave the history of the camp throughout Chula’s artwork,” said Candice Bannister, executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum. “We have an entire exhibit gallery devoted to heritage preservation and visual artists who capture, document and celebrate local history. This was a perfect fit.”

If you go What: “Inspiration” Exhibit Opening Reception When: 5-8 p.m. Friday Where: Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. More: Free craft cocktails, music and artwork

The museum’s mission links with Beauregard’s mission as an artist in a way that tells a cohesive story of heritage, art and preservation in the Yampa Valley. The vibrancy of the arts community in Steamboat can be directly linked to the rich history and Perry-Mansfield. “It is wonderful to have this focus on our heritage and also to support our community in its continuing success in the art industry,” Beauregard said.

From the first rustic cabin and a few army tents to house the first students in 1914 to the organization that continues to prepare emerging artists for excellence in the performing arts, the traditions of Perry-Mansfield remain unsurpassed.

“For an artist, Perry-Mansfield is rich in subject matter. … It held endless inspiration,” Beauregard explained. “…You gain a deep peace and inspiration in the aspen groves and creeks that flow through Perry-Mansfield. Being a landscape painter, I understand the importance of this essential source, as well. I consider this show a celebration of the beauty of the camp’s 80 acres and beyond.”

In addition to the exhibit opening reception, Beauregard will join Perry-Mansfield author and historian Dagny McKinley, for an “Artist and Author Talk” at noon Aug. 27 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 1, 2022.