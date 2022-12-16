Tales from the Tread: ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’

Mission Mt. Mangart will show at Howelsen Hill on Jan. 9, 2022.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Special Olympics of Steamboat and Yampa Valley, in partnership with Tread of Pioneers Museum, are proud to present “Mission Mt. Mangart,” an award-winning documentary by Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony , at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, in Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill.

Tickets for this fundraiser are on sale for $50 per person and include chili, beer and wine.

This exhilarating documentary film explores untold stories of the famed 10th Mountain Division during World War II. The documentary is a retrospective of the development, wartime achievements and connection of the experimental light infantry unit to Colorado. The 70-minute documentary, featuring original music, reveals this heroic collective’s trials and tribulations, consisting of the most talented international skiers and mountaineers of the day.

The event is in honor of Special Olympian Sue White and benefits the Special Olympics and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Funds also support the Chris Anthony project with a mission “to improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities … by putting mentors in the classroom, bridging students to experiential opportunities beyond the classroom, providing financial support, and building educational tools that enhance the classroom experience.”

The Tread of Pioneers Museum will also feature a display honoring local veterans who served in the 10th Mountain Division.

“Like much of Colorado and the country, Steamboat Springs was greatly impacted by the talents, skills, and knowledge of 10th Mountain Division veterans,” said Candice Bannister, executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum. “We are thrilled to be a part of hosting this film and presentation event that honors the 10th’s legacy in Steamboat Springs and beyond.”

With a strong and long ski history, accessible mountain terrain, and a community of outdoor-loving individuals, Steamboat Springs was home, or became home, to over two dozen 10th Mountain Division veterans. World War II veterans Gordon Wren, Marvin Elkins and Roger Butler returned home to Steamboat Springs after the war. Throughout their careers, they helped plan, manage, coach and volunteer at the Howelsen Hill ski area and the Steamboat Ski Area. Other veterans came to Steamboat Springs after the war, including Rudi and Karl Schnackenberg, Paul Stettner, Bill Bowes, and Crosby Perry-Smith.

These veterans, and more, have made lasting impacts on the local ski industry, schools and youth, and community by serving on committees and boards, spearheading clubs, and contributing to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and the annual Winter Carnival.