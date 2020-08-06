Tales from the Tread: ‘Lens to the Landscape’ exhibit opens Friday

A stunning image of the Wheeler Ranch, which is part of the "Lens to the Landscape: The Photography of John Lanterman exhibit that is opening Friday at the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

Courtesy/John Lanterman

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In these different and difficult times, perhaps a new viewpoint could give us perspective and gratitude for this amazing place and a renewed appreciation for our Western heritage. “Lens to the Landscape: The Photography of John Lanterman,” an exhibit featuring Lanterman’s beautiful black and white photography, will open at the Tread of Pioneers Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 for First Friday Artwalk.

“Capturing the authentic West, set against the backdrop of constant change, whether it be cultural or environmental, provides a focus for my work,” Lanterman said. “Ideally, the images remind us to protect the landscape and cultural heritage of the West.”

The exhibit illustrates the history and settlement of Routt County through the lens of historic structures, landscapes and other elements of the built environment. The history of Routt County and Northwest Colorado is explored through photographic images that tell a story of early ranch life, the evolution of towns and the influence of the natural systems on the development of the Yampa Valley.



A narrative, researched and written by museum volunteer and Routt County native Cheri Daschle accompanies each image to augment the story, lending depth and insight to the photographs.

“Routt County has a rich historical, cultural and natural story to tell,” Lanterman wrote. “This exhibit gives viewers a current glimpse into the buildings, places and natural landscapes that contribute to the story.”

If you go What: ‘Lens to the Landscape: The Photography of John Lanterman’ exhibit opening reception as part of First Friday Artwalk

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

Where: Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Cost: Free

More info: treadofpioneers.org

Subject matter ranges from a former stage stop on Gore Pass that brought early residents and visitors to the Yampa Valley, to the world-renowned Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, to the Carpenter Ranch, a historic working ranch near Hayden that is now owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy.

“Although varied in place, time and purpose, these and other images reinforce the beauty, character and diverse interests that establish Routt County and the Yampa Valley as a great place,” Lanterman said.

In order to take care of a place and be a steward of the buildings and land, one must first love the place.

“This glimpse into the essence of the West is a vehicle to promote an ethic of conservation, preservation and stewardship,” Lanterman said. “Ideally these images move you and encourage you to help protect the West, its stunning landscapes, invaluable rivers, diverse wildlife, irreplaceable ecosystems and cultural resources.”