Tales from the Tread: History Happy Hours continue

Portrait of two men drinking Louis Obert Gold beer, circa 1910.

Tread of Pioneers Museum/courtesy

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s History Happy Hours, our popular storytelling series featuring the rowdy and raucous side of Routt County and Western History, will take place virtually/online for the 2020-21 season. We will present talks from the past four years, as well as a new, live Zoom event Dec. 1.

Though we can’t meet in person this year, for the perfect pairing of local craft beer and the shady and seedy stories from our past, you can still join the fun. Tune into the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Facebook page or Youtube channel at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month October through April 2021.

What do we mean by rowdy and raucous history? The focus of the talks are the mysteries, legends, lore, debauchery, conflicts, crimes, lawlessness and wayward ways of the Wild West.

Here’s this season’s virtual lineup:

Oct. 6: Author Linda Wommack will kick off the series with “Ann Bassett: Colorado’s Cattle Queen.” The award-winning author has produced the first biography of this prominent female rancher of the Old West. Along with her sister Josie, the duo was well known through run-ins with the law, and their association with other infamous outlaws, including Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch.

If you go What: Tread of Pioneers Museum’s History Happy Hours

When: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesday of each month October through April 2021

Where: On the museum’s Facebook page and Youtube channel

Cost: Free; donations appreciated

We hope you will pour your favorite beverage in the comfort of your home and join us for History Happy Hours. The rowdy and raucous side of Colorado history is waiting for you. Cheers!

Candice Bannister is executive director of Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.