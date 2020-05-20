Tales from the Tread: Experience local history

As social distancing becomes the new normal in our pandemic lives, museums and other cultural institutions have risen to the challenge to pivot and rethink previous models of engaging the public in local history. As we have temporarily moved away from close contact and in-person visits, we have gained and lost some opportunities. Though most of us have grown weary of so many Zoom meetings, online school and socializing virtually, the shift online has allowed the Tread of Pioneers Museum to curate thousands of hours of local history content, and provide it to audiences all over the world.

Below is a list of some of the ways you can engage in local history, in your home and in our community, while social distancing. Though we can’t wait to safely welcome you back into our museum exhibits and at in-person events, all of the content below can be found on our Facebook page, treadofpioneers.org and Youtube Channel, unless otherwise specified.

As museums continue to determine how and when to safely open to the public and begin in-person events in the future, we are here to keep you busy and connecting with local history from the comfort of your home.

Candice Bannister executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum.