Tales from the Tread: 41st annual Yule Log Hunt

Lynne Romeo and her son Mirko Erspamer won the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 40th annual Yule Log Hunt in 2019. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Dogged determination paid off last year for Lynne Romeo and her son Mirko Erspamer when they became last year’s winners of the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 40th annual Yule Log Hunt. The accomplishment was the culmination of careful research into Steamboat’s history and creative problem solving.

The 41st annual Yule Log Hunt, sponsored by the Tread of Pioneers Museum and the Steamboat Springs Chamber, will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Each weekday’s clues will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page, air on local radio stations and will be printed in the Steamboat Pilot & Today and posted online at SteamboatPilot.com. A new clue will be released each weekday for up to eight days, unless the log is found sooner.

Every year, the clues take you on a path toward the log’s hiding place; the clues do not describe the hiding spot itself until the last few clues of the hunt. We will not physically place the log in its hiding place until after the release of clue #6 in an effort to prevent hunters from randomly stumbling upon the log without using the clues.

The 2020 hunt starts at the site of last year’s hiding place: Howelsen Ice Arena. Clues, written each year by museum staff, often include information that refer to community history or past events. Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Friday, Dec. 18.

The Yule Log Hunt has been a traditional holiday event in this community for over 41 years. The 3-foot long, 25-pound log is hidden within the city limits of Steamboat Springs. It is distinctively marked with the words “Yule Log” in red letters and at least a portion of it will be visible from its hiding place. The log will not be on private property, inside of buildings or in areas that charge fees to enter.

When the log is found, the lucky winner should immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Museum staff will announce the end of the hunt so that others on the hunt do not keep searching. The log must be physically presented to a museum staff person before the winner will receive the $150 Steamboat Chamber gift card, which is generously donated by the Steamboat Chamber.

Solve the clues, find the log and join the winners’ circle of Yule Log fame.