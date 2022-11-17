Tales from the Tread: 28th Annual Festival of Trees

Scott Larson, digital content manager for the Steamboat Springs Chamber and part-time elf, helps his co-workers decorate the Steamboat Chamber's entry into the Festival of Trees in 2018.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Come out of the cold and into the warm and magical holiday forest of the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 28th Annual Festival of Trees.

This pre-holiday tradition runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Nov. 26, except for Thanksgiving. Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware are once again showing their continued dedication to local heritage and the museum by generously underwriting all of the costs for this fundraising event. With this sponsor support, the Festival is once again free to all Routt County residents with regular admission fees for out-of-town visitors.

This family-focused event transforms the museum into a sparkling array of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local nonprofit organizations, schools, clubs, and businesses. The festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event and proceeds support the museum’s preservation and educational activities.

This year, 25 sponsoring businesses and 25 decorator groups make this event possible. These 50 groups, along with the museum’s volunteer corps, make this a true community event.

“We are amazed by how many people each year tell us this is their favorite holiday tradition,” said event organizer and Museum Executive Director Candice Bannister. “Younger kids love to see the sparkly trees and ornaments, and everyone of all ages enjoys the artistic talents and distinctive themes of each decorating group.”

While you’re at the museum, vote for your favorite tree in the tree decorating competition and you will be entered to win a variety of exciting prizes. Kids can go on a scavenger hunt to search for special “golden keys” hidden in the trees.

All local families are invited to Pioneer Christmas Story-time for Kids on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Pioneer and Victorian holiday traditions and local stories will be shared by museum staff in period costume.

If you go What: Festival of Trees When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 11-26, Tuesday-Saturday (closed Thanksgiving) Where: Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St. Cost: Free for Routt County residents; regular admission fees for out of town visitors

While you visit the Festival, the Museum Store is a great place to find locally-made products, historical photographs, books, and old-fashioned toys that will delight everyone on your holiday shopping list.

After the trees are delivered to their sponsors’ chosen locations on Nov. 29, the public can continue to see the trees all around town throughout the holiday season.