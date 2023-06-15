Tales from the Tread: 2023 Brown Bag Storytelling Series

The Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series, presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, merges our valley’s vibrant history and intriguing stories told by captivating locals who lived them.

The summer storytelling series, now in its 26th year, has become a locals’ favorite summer event. The events will take place in person at the museum, 800 Oak St., from noon-1 p.m. every Friday in July and August.

2023 Series Lineup

July 7 — “A Diary by Victims of Love: Banished in 1914 to Steamboat Springs.” Local author and photographer Ken Proper describes the story, local history and imagery behind his newest book.

July 14 — “Marcellus Merrill: Pioneer and Historian of Steamboat Springs,” presented by David Merrill Primus.

July 21 — “Ranching on the Rocking C Bar Ranch,” with Marsha Daughenbaugh, Adonna Allen and Leah Allen.

July 28 — “The Crawfords and Mining in Routt County,” with Crawford family descendant Jim Crawford.

Aug. 4 — “Apertures: Findings from a Rural Life.” Local author Mary Kurtz discusses how place has the power to enrich our lives.

Aug. 11 — “The Yampa River’s Role in the Colorado River Basin,” by Jenny Frithsen with Friends of the Yampa.

Aug. 18 — “Ute Indian Ceremonial Dresses Revealed” by Northern Ute Artist Michelle Murray-Zuniga. See historically-based and contemporary Ute ceremonial dresses as Murray-Zuniga explains the pieces, symbolism, and stories behind her art.

Aug 25 — TBA.

The Brown Bag events also serve as a means for collecting and recording local oral history. The museum preserves each program recording digitally in our archive, shares the recordings on the museum’s YouTube Channel, and provides an archive and historical record for future generations, public access, and virtual events.

Don’t miss this summer’s series to learn more about our valley’s incredible history and the people who share their stories first-hand. For more info, go to TreadOfPioneers.org .

Candice Bannister is the executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum.