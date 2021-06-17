Tales from the Tread: 2021 Brown Bag Storytelling Series

The Brown Bag Summer Storytelling Series presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum combines the best of what makes Routt County so special — the valley’s rich history and fascinating stories told by the intriguing locals who lived them. The museum’s summer storytelling series, now in its 24th year, has become a locals’ favorite summer event.

For health and safety, this year’s series will be virtual — except Aug. 27 is in-person — at noon every Friday in July and August on the museum’s YouTube Channel. These online events will highlight the recordings of the people and stories of the series from the last two decades.

Here the 2021 series lineup:

July 2: William Convery, Colorado State historian for History Colorado (2008 to 2015), discusses “Utes, Nathan Meeker, the U.S. Army and the Meeker Incident.” Originally presented on July 24, 2009.

July 9: Wanda Redmond, South Routt rancher and historian, presents “The South Routt Lettuce and Spinach Industries.” Originally presented on July 29, 2005.

July 16: Paul Wegeman, local 1952 Winter Olympian, presents “The Wegeman Family and the Birth of Nordic Combined in Steamboat Springs.”

July 23: David Taylor, award-winning art quilter, shares his inspiration and tips in “Naturally Colorado: Quilts by David Taylor.” Originally presented on Aug. 17, 2007.

July 30: Adeline Utterback Mann, daughter of the early pioneering family, reflects on “Life as an Utterback.” Originally presented on July 7, 2006.

Aug. 6: Rilla Wiggins, beloved North Routt historian, presents “Hahn’s Peak History.” Originally presented on Aug. 8, 2003.

Aug. 13: Kate Wright and B. Travis Wright, Grand County authors, reveal “Rollins Pass Rewind: A Journey Through 10,000 Years of History Atop One of Colorado’s Great Gates.” Originally presented on Aug. 9, 2019.

Aug. 20: Verna Decker Whaley shares “Decker Family History in Toponas.” Originally presented on Aug. 3, 2018.

Aug. 27: Live! Artist Chula Beauregard and Author Dagny McKinley discuss the museum’s newest exhibit, “Inspiration: Four Seasons at Perry-Mansfield.”

For the past 24 years, the Brown Bag events also served as an essential story-collecting tool for the museum and the community. Each program has been recorded and digitally preserved by the museum, and provides an archive and historical record for future generations, public access, and this year’s virtual events.

Don’t miss this summer’s series to learn more about our valley’s vibrant history and people who generously share their stories. For more info visit treadofpioneers.org .

Candice Bannister is executive director of Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs.