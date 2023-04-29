 PHOTOS: Moose and elk and talented dancers spotted in Steamboat Springs this week | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Moose and elk and talented dancers spotted in Steamboat Springs this week

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A moose lies in the snow on the banks of the Yampa River near Third Street on Tuesday April 25, 2023. As spring blooms in the Yampa Valley, moose have been seen in several locations in downtown Steamboat Springs. Residents should be aware of the large animals, which can be dangerous.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Makenna Thornhill performs on Thursday, April 27, 2023, while rehearing a number for the Bella Dance Academy’s spring recital. The performances will feature 115 dancers and will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys lacrosse sophomore George Redfern looks to pass to a Sailor teammate in a game against Vail Mountain on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Elk hang out by the Lower Knoll lot at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Aerial artist Maya Appel performs her number for the Bella Dance Academy spring recital on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The performances will feature 115 dancers, and will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A moose grazes on an Aspen on the banks of the Yampa River near Third Street Tuesday April 25, 2023. As spring blooms in the Yampa Valley moose have been seen in several locations in downtown Steamboat Springs. Residents should be aware of the large animals, which can be dangerous.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An SUV makes its way through a large pool of water on U.S. Highway 40 west of Steamboat Springs on Monday, April 24, 2023. Water at this section of U.S. 40 has been a problem for the last couple of weeks and in years past. According to a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson, crews are aware of the issue and usually have to clean out a nearby ditch to get the water to drain to the northwest. However, this spring has seen a significant increase in water, and signs have been put up warning drivers. CDOT will continue monitoring the area and looking into what is causing more water to come down onto the roadway.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

