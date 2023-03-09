Take the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s reader survey for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card

If you have picked up a copy of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, visited SteamboatPilot.com or follow us on social media, you probably have a few thoughts on how we cover Routt County. Now, we are giving you an opportunity to share those ideas with us by taking a readers survey.

Do you enjoy access to our free newspaper 365 days a year? Do you have thoughts on how we can do better? These questions and more are ones included in the survey. We are offering an opportunity for you to share your thoughts and opinions on what we do — the good and the bad. This will allow us to realign our goals with what our readers want to see.

The survey includes 26 questions and should take about seven minutes to complete. You can expect questions about where you live, how often and where you read the Steamboat Pilot & Today, where you get your news and what topics interest you the most.

As an incentive to take the questionnaire, we will randomly select three survey respondents who provide their email addresses to each win a $100 Visa gift card. The survey is open from March 8 through April 8. Go to SteamboatPilot.com/ReaderSurvey to take the survey and share your thoughts.