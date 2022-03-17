Take the second Routt County master plan survey
Looking to get resident’s thoughts on issues like short-term rentals, the sizes of homes and conservation, Routt County is asking for residents to take a second community survey as part of its ongoing master planning effort.
County planning staff and consultants working on crafting the new plan have emphasized they tried to keep it short, and the survey consists of just eight multiple choice questions and some areas for open responses.
The survey comes as officials are beginning to start crafting a new plan with the first draft of it expected sometime in April. Approval of the new master plan is expected in June.
The survey is being administered online at bit.ly/3CZARha. Any questions can be sent to MasterPlan@co.routt.co.us.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
