Take the rock and run: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

2:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Jefferson Avenue near Hayden. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

8:12 a.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired in the 27300 block of Brandon Circle near Steamboat Springs.

8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters checked on a reported gas leak in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:51 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se. The person also received traffic citations for speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit and weaving.

9:54 a.m. A man returned after being out of town for a few days to learn his motorcycle was not in the parking spot he had left it parked at in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle. He reported the motorcycle stolen to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers. It was located on the other side of the parking lot. Paving company employees had moved it while he was away, so they could pave the lot.

10:12 a.m. A deer was stuck in a fence in the 100 block of Hillside Drive.The deer had broken both of it’s rear legs and had been stuck for awhile. The deer was euthanized.

11:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person after a caller reported seeing a man kick a fence, pick up a large rock and then start running with the rock in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. The man had left the scene, and officers could not locate anyone matching the description of the man.

11:28 a.m. Deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 17900 block of Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

3:45 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search in the area of the Summit Creek Guard Station in North Routt.

3:55 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters conducted a welfare check on a person in the 11500 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

7:35 p.m. Police arrested a person on suspicion of felony criminal trespass and an existing warrant for flight to avoid justice.

9:46 p.m. A caller reported a man wearing a bandana on his face was walking in the area of Steamboat Boulevard and Mark Twain Lane. Officers spoke to the man, who was wearing a bandana on his neck and was walking to work.

11:17 p.m. A bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue notified officers that a man had walked in with a beer that he had purchased somewhere else. The man left before officers arrived.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.