Take our survey, give us feedback, enter to win prizes

It’s been three years since Steamboat Pilot & Today has conducted a readership survey, which is a lifetime in our fast-changing media climate.

That’s why we’re asking you to take part in our 2020 Readership Survey, which seeks to understand what you like, what you don’t like and changes you would like to see in the products and services Pilot & Today offers our customers.

The online-only survey requires more than a few minutes, so as an incentive we’re offering respondents the chance to win several fun prizes:

A balloon ride for two people at the Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, July 10 to 12. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of one of Steamboat’s most iconic events.

Two $50 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift cards redeemable at nearly 200 Steamboat-area businesses.

Your honest, constructive feedback is important for us to continue to evolve and best serve our communities. The survey will be open from Feb. 14 to 28. To participate, visit SteamboatPilot.com/survey.