Tagging spree: The Record for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

2:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man urinating in front of a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

8:23 a.m. A resident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage believes that his roommate has been using illegal drugs and reported the issue to officers. They told the resident to call back when his roommate was actually using the drugs.

8:26 a.m. Someone went on what officers called a "tagging spree" and spray-painted indiscernible words on a parking garage in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

9:22 a.m. Officers believe the same person then spray-painted similar markings on a parking garage in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

9:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a reported disturbance in the 5900 block of Routt County Road 65 near Hayden.

11:57 a.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they have photos of a strange man in a restaurant in the 600 block of Yampa Street. The caller did not specify what was strange about the man.

1:54 p.m. Officers issued a verbal trespass warning to a group of people who refused to leave a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane but could not afford a room there.

2:01 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a trauma victim at Dry Lake Campground along Buffalo Pass Road.

2:06 p.m. A concerned person called officers about a man taking a nap by the river in the 1000 block of 13th Street. They just wanted to make sure the man was OK.

4:59 p.m. Officers were called about a reported theft of ski boots worth $800 from an employee locker room at Steamboat Resort.

10:59 p.m. Officers contacted six men drinking at Colorado Mountain College. Four of them were minors and received citations for underage drinking.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.