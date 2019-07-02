Taco Cabo hopes to spice up Yampa Street with same standards, new location

People wait to order at Taco Cabo's new location on Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There wasn’t a table to be found on the back deck of the “new” Taco Cabo just after noon Monday.

Owner Kent Hall made his way from table-to-table greeting customers, thanking them for continuing to support his restaurant.

“I treat all my customers like family,” Hall said. “We are going to keep doing that because that is who we are.”

Hall opened the doors on Taco Cabo’s new home at the start of the month, and customers have followed from the west side of town to the restaurant’s new location at 729 Yampa St. in downtown Steamboat.

It’s Taco Cabo’s third location in nearly a decade of business.

Hall had been in the construction business, but when things slowed down in 2008, he opened a small taco stand in the gazebo near Yampa Valley Tire Pros & Express Lube.

As business grew, Taco Cabo moved across the street to 1755 Lincoln Ave. That location, which is still used to produce sauces, closed its doors earlier this month.

Hall spent the past several months renovating the new building downtown to offer a small bar, indoor seating and a large deck that overlooks the Yampa River and Howelsen Hill.

In the two weeks since the move, seeing hungry patrons lined out the restaurant’s door has not been unusual.

“We are busy. You don’t ever want to open during the busiest two weeks of the year, but that’s what happened,” Hall said, who doesn’t necessarily want Taco Cabo to be the new “hot spot.”

“People are calling it the new hot spot, but I don’t want to be a hot spot, I don’t want to be trendy. I just want to put out good food,” he added.

Taco Cabo will continue to offer a breakfast menu, served until noon, as well as plenty of other favorites outside of the staples: tacos, burritos, tortas and bowls.

Hall’s signature selection, the Al Pastor, a tasty blend of slow roasted pork shoulder, pineapple and adobo, is just as popular in the restaurant’s new location, where the menu hasn’t changed. Though, Hall said he would eventually like to add to the menu, but not until things settle down.

Taco Cabo is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and serves breakfast each day until noon. Customers can call 970-879-2307 to place an order, and Hall said he eventually hopes to add an app where customers can send their orders directly to the kitchen and pay before pickup.

For now, Hall plans to just enjoy his new spot on the river.

“I think the thing I liked the most about this location was the river,” Hall said. “It just kind of fits our vibe.”

