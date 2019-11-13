T-bone crash sends person to hospital: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

8:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft at a business in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

8:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42. One of the vehicles got T-boned as it was pulling onto the highway. One person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

11:27 a.m. Police were called about someone bitten by an animal in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

6:40 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Mountain Village Circle.

7:15 p.m. Officers responded to the same location for another report of a disturbance.

9:17 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 27 and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.