Symphony Orchestra, Winter Sports Club feed Olympic spirit with upcoming events

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra is hoping its performance of Symphony of Champions on Feb. 5 at the Strings Music Pavilion will fuel our town’s Olympic spirit with inspirational songs that inspire excellence.

“We’re going to have a parade of Olympians, and the concert will hopefully be the beginning of the Olympic fanfare,” said Jennifer Wheeler, executive director of the orchestra.

The orchestra wants to lift spirits on the eve of the opening ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to begin at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 6. The concert, designed to celebrate excellence and unity, will feature the music of John Williams, Aaron Copland and others.

“Lara Craig originally came up with the idea for this because she’s on the board of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club,” Wheeler said. “(She connected the) idea that the Winter Sports Club gives out scholarships for training young athletes, and we have free programs for training young musicians — there is a parallel to that dedication, drive, goal-setting and hard work.”

The concert, titled the Symphony of Champions, is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Strings Music Pavilion. Tickets start at $34.50 for adults, and $17.25 for students. The concert, a result of a partnership between the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, will also include a winter gala at the Bud Werner Memorial Library on Jan. 30.

The Jan. 30 winter gala is billed as an unforgettable evening celebrating music and community featuring performances by Steamboat Symphony Orchestra musicians, the Simonsez Brass Trio and Steamboat Symphony Orchestra string students. The evening includes a catered dinner, beer, wine and champagne set in an Olympic-themed venue.

Courtesy of SSO

There will be virtual reality winter sports so that those attending can test their skills, as well as silent and live auctions with proceeds going to support the orchestra’s free and low-cost educational programs — including String Sprouts, High School Orchestra and String Immersion Weekends.

Wheeler said she is looking forward to the events and being part of the effort to celebrate our Steamboat Springs Olympic heritage in a town that has produced more than 100 Olympians.

“We want to celebrate that building of a champion,” Wheeler said. “I love partnering with arts groups, but I also love partnering with nonarts groups. In Texas, I once partnered with the Humane Society and did a concert that had all dog- and cat-themed music, and then we had an adoption event — I would love to do that here as well. I personally love when we can bring attention to something else and make us all feel connected.”