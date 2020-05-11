Swift foundation awards over $7.5K in grants to 4 Routt County nonprofits

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications and owner of Steamboat Pilot & Today, has awarded almost $8,000 in grants to four Routt County nonprofits in 2020.

The foundation awards grants to programs that help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading; develop reading and writing skills at all age levels; and develop programs in the languages, STEM and STEAM for preschool, primary and secondary school-aged students.

Since 2008, more than $700,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.

This year, more than $86,000 was awarded to 38 different organizations in five states. A total of 83 applications were received during this year’s grant cycle.

Routt County grant awards were as follows.

• Horizons Specialized Services, $2,985.48

The grant will be used to purchase tablets, manipulatives and other educational materials for use with children age birth to 3 who have at least one developmental delay. These purchases are all outside the current budget and assist therapists working with 155 children needing intervention at a very early age.

• West Routt Library District/Hayden Public Library, $1,034

The grant will be used to support a program where children chart progress, draw, create and share to win chances to enter the “Magical Tree House” and explore magical secrets. Between 50 and 75 children will be included in the program, which will encourage visits to the library throughout the summer. Books, crafting items and rewards for reading aloud and alone will be purchased, and all program participants will receive at least one Magic Tree House books to keep.

• Integrated Community, $2,300

Grant funds will support instruction and planning time, healthy food, transportation and supplies for the nonprofit’s ACE — Achieving Collaborating Exploring — Club, which is a three-week summer afterschool program for at-risk English language learning students in first through fifth grade.

• Tread of Pioneers Historical Commission, $1,500

This grant supports the Tread of Pioneers in its work to preserve the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s photo archive. Funds will be used to support an intern who sorts, cleans, sleeves and processes the photos, which are then made available for use throughout Routt County and Northwest Colorado.

Applications for next year’s round of grant funding will be accepted starting Jan. 1, 2021, with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2021. Visit bessieminorswift.org for more information.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @LSchlichtman.