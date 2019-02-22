Swedish member of Parliament to speak at Steamboat Institute event

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mattias Karlsson, a Swedish member of Parliament, will be the featured speaker at The Steamboat Institute's Campus Liberty Tour event, "National Conservatives and Traditional Conservatives: A Call for Unity," which will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. Benjamin R. Teitelbaum, assistant professor of ethnomusicology at CU Boulder, will serve as moderator.

In his presentation, Karlsson will argue that traditional conservatives who value small government and free markets should unite with national conservatives who advocate for border security and cultural preservation. The event is free and open to the public, but people who plan to attend must register at bit.ly/ConservativeUnity.