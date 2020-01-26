Swapping old boots for new boots: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

7:34 a.m. A cell phone found at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center in the 1400 block of 13th Street was turned into authorities.

9:47 a.m. A wallet with miscellaneous items inside was found at the base of Steamboat Resort.

10:59 a.m. A dog was reported to be at large in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

1:42 p.m. It was reported to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers that an off-leash dog jumped up on a person.

4:41 p.m. Officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive where it was reported that a person walked out of the store wearing a pair of new boots that weren’t purchased. The person left their old boots behind.

5:10 p.m. A lost credit card was found at an office in the 2100 block of Curve Court. The owner was notified.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.