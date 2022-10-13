Sustainability council hosts forum for county commissioner candidates

Routt County Commissioner candidates Sonja Macys and Kathi Meyer will take part in a question and answer style forum hosted during the monthly community meeting of the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The candidates will respond to questions about environmental and sustainability issues.

Community members are invited to listen to the virtual event by preregistering online at YVSC.org/YVSC-Events . After the forum, the recording will be posted on the YVSC website and YouTube page. For questions contact info@yvsc.org