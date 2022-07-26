Sustainability Council hosts educational walks on wetland restoration, composting

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is inviting the public to a pair of educational tours in Routt County, according to a news release.

Tim Sullivan, resilient land and water director at the YVSC, will lead a walk along the Yampa River Core Trail at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at River Creek Park.

Participants will see natural climate solutions in action while Sullivan explains how wetland and riparian restoration helps reduce emissions and increases resiliency to climate change impacts, according to the release. Attendees will also learn more about upcoming tree-planting projects.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Save your spot at eventbrite.com/e/yvsc-explores-wetland-restoration-tickets-375486890397 or by contacting Sullivan at tim@yvsc.org .

At 5 p.m. Aug. 4, the YVSC will host a tour of the Cowgirl Composting facility. Attendees will join Winn Cowman, waster diversion director at YVSC, as he explains the science of composting and how people can implement the valuable climate solution in everyday life.

The event is free, but participants should reserve their spot at eventbrite.com/e/yvsc-explores-the-science-of-composting-tickets-375492045817 or reach out to Cowman at winn@yvsc.org .

Th walks are part of the new YVSC Explores series in which the sustainability council connects with the community in the field, rather than in meetings.