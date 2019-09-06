Suspicious people: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

3:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.

6:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear seen on the 10 block of Balsam Court.

11:14 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud at a business on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:11 p.m. A suspicious person was reported to officers on the 500 block of Oak Street near a church.

1:44 p.m. Officers received another report of a suspicious person, or possibly the same one, at a business in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.

7:46 p.m. A drunken pedestrian was found by officers at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.