Suspicious people: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 5

News | September 6, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

3:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.

6:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear seen on the 10 block of Balsam Court.

11:14 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud at a business on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:11 p.m. A suspicious person was reported to officers on the 500 block of Oak Street near a church.

1:44 p.m. Officers received another report of a suspicious person, or possibly the same one, at a business in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.

7:46 p.m. A drunken pedestrian was found by officers at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Total incidents: 56

  • Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
  • West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

