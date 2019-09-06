Suspicious people: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 5
Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
3:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.
6:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear seen on the 10 block of Balsam Court.
11:14 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud at a business on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:11 p.m. A suspicious person was reported to officers on the 500 block of Oak Street near a church.
1:44 p.m. Officers received another report of a suspicious person, or possibly the same one, at a business in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.
7:46 p.m. A drunken pedestrian was found by officers at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Total incidents: 56
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
