‘Suspicious vehicle’ turns out to be sheriff’s deputy: The Record for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

1:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist a motorist in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:23 a.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

9:01 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:57 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle in Oak Creek. It turned out to be a chimney fire, which did not escape the piping. There was no damage to the house.

11:32 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a towing business in the 1900 block of 13th Street.

3:52 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

4:20 p.m. Officers received a report of someone trespassing at Steamboat Resort.

4:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a single vehicle rollover at mile marker 154 along U.S. Highway 40. There were no reported injuries.

7:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist a motorist at Forest Street and Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, DUI per se and careless driving.

7:05 p.m. A caller notified law enforcement about a suspicious vehicle idling with its lights off in the 32700 block of Routt County Road 24. It turned out to be a deputy who was sitting in his patrol vehicle.

8:05 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 900 block of Merritt Street.

8:28 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian outside a bar in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:40 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident at a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

10:19 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and refusing to display a driver’s license. They arrested a second man on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.