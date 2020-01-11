‘Suspicious vehicle’ turns out to be sheriff’s deputy: The Record for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist a motorist in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
2:23 a.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive.
9:01 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:57 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle in Oak Creek. It turned out to be a chimney fire, which did not escape the piping. There was no damage to the house.
11:32 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a towing business in the 1900 block of 13th Street.
3:52 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
4:20 p.m. Officers received a report of someone trespassing at Steamboat Resort.
4:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a single vehicle rollover at mile marker 154 along U.S. Highway 40. There were no reported injuries.
7:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist a motorist at Forest Street and Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, DUI per se and careless driving.
7:05 p.m. A caller notified law enforcement about a suspicious vehicle idling with its lights off in the 32700 block of Routt County Road 24. It turned out to be a deputy who was sitting in his patrol vehicle.
8:05 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 900 block of Merritt Street.
8:28 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian outside a bar in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:40 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident at a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.
10:19 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and refusing to display a driver’s license. They arrested a second man on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
Total incidents: 49
- Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
