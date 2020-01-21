‘Suspicious vehicle’ turns out to be private investigator: The Record for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

3:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. They contacted a man sleeping inside the vehicle who said he planned to leave soon but had needed some rest.

3:16 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and not having proof of insurance.

6:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a defunct bar in the 21400 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner. Firefighters investigated the area but found no fire.

4:41 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle. A man inside the vehicle said he was a private investigator who was working on a case involving an insurance claim.

6:15 p.m. Police were called about a man behaving aggressively at Steamboat Resort. Officers responded but were unable to locate him.

6:54 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a disturbance in the 27300 block of Sunrise Lane.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.